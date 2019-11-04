AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley calls for more quality at Coasters

Jim Bentley may have only been in the job at AFC Fylde for a week but the new boss has already identified the main area where the Coasters need to improve.

The former Morecambe stalwart believes Fylde are badly in need of some extra quality in the midfield area to help carve open opposition defences.

It comes after the Coasters were unable to find a way through a stubborn Dover Athletic side on Saturday, eventually drawing 0-0 at Mill Farm.

While Bentley was pleased with his team’s defending, he was left wanting more from an attacking point of view.

He said: “We need a bit more quality and someone who can put their foot on the ball.

“I thought our play was a little bit rushed at times, although we did have the odd spell where we put our foot on the ball and played some nice football.

“We created decent moments but I’m learning all the time about this squad.

“But when you come into a side that’s been struggling and has conceded so many goals, the first thing you want to see is that desire, grit and determination.

“We got that and I’ll back our lads because they showed that desire to keep a clean sheet in a difficult game.

“I’m really pleased with the focus of the team defensively because they carried out what we spoke about on Thursday.

“Individually we’re learning all the time – who’s quiet, who’s a runner, who’s got the killer pass, who can keep the ball.

“It’s a stage of assessment at the moment because we’ve only been in the job a week and a lot has gone on.

“We take the clean sheet, we take the point and we stay unbeaten but I do believe there is more in the tank.

“It’s about us getting it out of them and having a positive week leading up to Saturday’s game (at Nantwich Town in the FA Cup).”

Bentley was especially pleased with Saturday’s shutout, given Fylde have leaked far too many goals this season – 33 in total from their 19 games.

“You want to be strong, you want to keep clean sheets,” Bentley added.

“Knowing our defensive record this season, if I was a defender in the changing room I’d be quite happy with the clean sheet.

“When called upon Monty (keeper James Montgomery) made a fantastic save down to his left hand side, so his focus has been right.

“The lads defended as a team. It was a tight game, where everyone was rocking up expecting to win, so the game could easily have been settled on a mistake or someone switching off.

“But I thought the focus was really good and the discipline was good.

“There’s still loads of room for improvement but we’ve only really touched on a bit of defensive play, as the Thursday session was all geared around defending set-plays.

“I’m pleased with that aspect of things. A clean sheet is important. We can build from the bottom and work our way forward.

“We’ve got enough quality in the team to make sure we score goals and on another day we could easily have scored a few.

“Ultimately the players are paid to put the ball in the back of the net, and if they don’t there will be others champing at the bit to take their place.”

Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite released a statement yesterday thanking caretaker bosses John Hills and Brett Ormerod.

“I am very grateful for John and Brett’s help while we were finding a replacement for Dave Challinor,” the owner said.

“They were professional from the get-go and managed the side to two critical wins out of two, and they leave with a 100 per cent record.”

“They leave with our thanks for a job well done.”