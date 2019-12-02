AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley backs Danny Rowe to rediscover his scoring touch

Jim Bentley has backed AFC Fylde striker Danny Rowe to get back among the goals on a regular basis.

Having netted more than 150 times in his first five years with the club, the 29-year-old has only scored eight league and cup goals this season.

Although Rowe might have been less than prolific thus far, Bentley believes that can change.

“He’s on a lean spell but class is permanent and form is temporary,” the manager said.

“He’s been the focal point for the last few seasons and he’s scored loads and loads of goals.”

Rowe’s goals have been an integral part of the Coasters’ climb up the football pyramid since joining the club in 2014.

However, as the goals have dried up this season, the club has found itself at the wrong end of the National League table after losing last season’s play-off final against Salford City.

That culminated in Dave Challinor’s departure as manager in October with Bentley dropping down a division in moving from Morecambe.

It took until Bentley’s fourth game – the 3-0 win against Dagenham and Redbridge – for Rowe to score but Bentley believes more will come.

“He missed a good chance in my first game at Maidenhead and he’s threatened the keeper a couple of times against Nantwich,” he said.

“Saturday, he’s got back on the scoresheet with a fantastic finish.

“We’re working with regards to positional play and he’s getting on with the job in hand.

“He’s working hard, putting himself about, he’s been a good player for the team and he seems in a decent place.

“He’s good within the group and he’s trained with a smile on his face.

“To get the best out of Danny Rowe, we have to get him in a good mentality where he’s enjoying his football.

“He’s had a couple of opportunities and I’ll be backing him to score many more before the end of the season.”