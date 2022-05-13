AFC Fylde boss James Rowe faces indecency allegations

Rowe's departed from the Spireites by mutual consent on February 4, 10 days after the club had suspended the 38-year-old while investigating allegations of misconduct.

The Mail Online claims that these allegations concerned sexual indecency and that Chesterfield contacted the FA to express concerns over Rowe's appointment as Fylde manager on March 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mail article also claims Fylde did not pursue references from Chesterfield before appointing Rowe, though the club insisted it had done “due diligence” before naming Jim Bentley's successor.

Fylde have won eight of their 13 games under Rowe to seal third place in National League North and secure a home semi-final in the play-offs.

The Coasters’ opponents in the semi will be Boston United, who won their play-off opener 2-1 at Kidderminster Harriers last night. Fylde won 3-1 at Boston only three weeks ago.

AFC Fylde told The Gazette that no response to the Mail allegations would be issued and we were unable to contact Rowe yesterday.

Tomorrow's first semi-final will see runners-up Brackley Town face York City, who defeated Chorley 2-1 in the play-off opener on Wednesday.

Fylde have extra motivation to succeed in the play-offs for goalkeeper Chris Neal, whose heartbreaking family tragedy the club has publicised this week.

After the stalwart keeper was unavailable for much of the season for 'personal reasons', it has been disclosed he and partner Emma have lost their infant son, Zachary Christopher, at the age of less than 19 weeks to a chronic lung disease following premature birth.

The family are now raising money for new neonatal facilities at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, where Zach was treated, and for two other charities, Ronald McDonald Housing and Claire House.

These charities provided great support for Chris and Emma over the past six months, during which they were able to take up residence close to the intensive care and high-dependancy unit were Zach was treated.