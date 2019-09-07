AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor will not change his approach despite recent struggles

Dave Challinor insists his AFC Fylde side won’t be changing the way they play despite their poor start to the season.

The Coasters have a free weekend this week as their scheduled fixture with Barnet has been postponed due to their opponents’ international call-ups.

That will likely see Challinor’s men, who are currently 18th, slip even further down the National League table, having failed to win seven of their nine league games so far.

On what Fylde can do to rectify their poor form, Challinor said: “It’s difficult to work on people making mistakes. I can’t sit here and say we are defending poorly as a unit, defending poorly from crosses, it’s not a specific thing.

“We’re just making poor mistakes and the ball seems to end up in the back of our net no matter what happens.

“It is a bit scattergun in terms of the goals we’re conceding. But the big thing is getting away from a mental block and a belief a lot of stuff is good.

“I’m not going to change the way we play because that’s the way we play and that’s the way we’ve had success.

“Am I going to keep sending my full-back forwards and play expansive? Absolutely, but we have to get better at it.

“We have to make sure we deal with things and accept, if we have a lot of the ball, we have to make the opposition team defend and be better at the top end of the pitch.

“We will continue to work and hopefully the harder we work, the luckier we get.”

Fylde return to action next Saturday, when they make the long trip to Huish Park to face Yeovil Town, looking to pick up just their third win of the campaign.

Challinor is hopeful of adding another signing to his squad between now and then.

“Hopefully we’ll have another one in the building, although we had hoped to get one in by now,” he added.

“But it’s not about getting one in for the sake of it, it’s getting the right one. But hopefully that will materialise.”