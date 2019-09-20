AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor will make 'tweaks' not big changes to turn season around

Manager Dave Challinor believes minor “tweaks” rather than a radical overhaul are what is needed to reverse the fortunes of his struggling AFC Fylde side.

Seven matches without a win have left the Coasters in the bottom four of the National League but Challinor is hopeful one victory could turn their season around.

After three successive away fixtures, which have yielded just one point, Fylde are at home for the first time this month when they welcome Eastleigh to Mill Farm for tomorrow’s 5.20pm kick-off in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Challinor told The Gazette: “If performances had not been good there would be more concern but there were loads of positives from the three away games, and it shows the fine margins because we could have got all nine points on another day.

“We want to stamp our style on games and we did that at Stockport. Yeovil last weekend was always going to be difficult playing against their diamond. We still dominated the second half there but had given ourselves too much to do.

“We have shown character but need to do it from minute one and almost go out with the mindset of starting games as though we are a goal behind.”

Challinor suggested he would keep faith with his players but would continued to try different formations to determine what suits them best.

He added: “I could have been more ruthless and left someone out but I want to have some flexibility with the same players because that’s important.

“ It’s not about being radical but trying to tweak things to turn it around and get that all-important win.

“Kurt Willoughby getting his first two goals at Yeovil will do his confidence a lot of good and was among many positives. Jordan Williams is picking up goals too but we just need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot by conceding poor goals.”

One change to the starting side Challinor would like to make is to include right-back Tyler Forbes, though international clearance has still not been gained for the former Fleetwood defender, who spent last season with Welsh club Newport County.

“We had planned for him to start the last two games,” revealed Challinor. “We were forced to make a change at the last-minute at Yeovil but hopefully he can play on Saturday. If not, we’ll go with what we have got.”

The Coasters are not short of options, with only Lewis Montrose unavailable due to injury. “His thigh injury is progressing but we have a big run of Saturday-Tuesday games coming up, so

AFC Fylde have been chosen to host games in the Premier League International Cup, starting with a clash between the Under-23s of Benfica and Hertha Berlin.

This opening group match will take place at Mill Farm on Wednesday, October 2 ,with a 7pm kick-off.

The tournament will return to the home of the Coasters in December, when Benfica’s fellow Portuguese club Porto will face PSV Eindhoven,

Fylde chief executive Jamie Roberts said: “It is a true testament to the facilities at Mill Farm that we have ultimately been chosen. Both games will give our fans the opportunity to see some of the most exciting young talent that European football has to offer.”

Tickets priced £3 for adults and just £1 for juniors go on sale from noon today at the club shop.