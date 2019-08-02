AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is unconcerned by title talk going into the National League season

Dave Challinor says the pressure to do well in the National League this season comes from within AFC Fylde’s own dressing room, not outside.

Many onlookers have the Coasters down as favourites to win the title after they fell at the final hurdle last term, losing in the play-off final.

Fylde have since strengthened considerably, putting them among the leading candidates to seal promotion to the Football League.

Challinor, whose side travel to Aldershot for the opening game of the season on Saturday, is not at all fazed by that pressure and says it comes with the territory of being in charge at Mill Farm.

“It’s one of the reasons why I came here, there’s always been pressure,” he told The Gazette.

“From our perspective, the pressure comes from within our dressing room because we know how successful we’ve been over the last few years.

“There might be pressure coming outside the club but internally we want to compete and be up there, but it’s not like we must be promoted.

“That’s not the case and I don’t think anybody in this league is flippant or arrogant enough to say ‘we’re the best team, we’re going to win it’.

“We want to be up there and we want to give ourselves a chance to win the league or get promoted, which to be fair we’ve done in the past two seasons; we’ve given ourselves a chance.

“Nothing is different this season but it’s a really, really tough league and there’s nothing in it.

“Not to repeat myself, but there have been some really good teams who have made the play-offs two years on the bounce and then the following season have been relegated. That’s how quickly it can change.

“But we’ve strengthened well this summer and I’m really happy with where we are as a squad.

“It’s important now we’ve made a few changes that the squad embeds in terms of playing league matches.

“But there’s real anticipation and real excitement going into the first weekend of the season.”