AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is pleased with the Coasters’ summer transfer activity ahead of Aldershot Town trip

Dave Challinor says he’s pleased with how his AFC Fylde side is shaping up ahead of today’s season opener.

The Coasters make the trip down to Aldershot for their curtain raiser, returning to league action for the first time since last season’s defeat in the play-off final.

Challinor has made a host of new signings this summer and hasn’t ruled out further movement, but the Fylde boss says he’s more than happy with what he’s got at his disposal.

“We’re looking alright, so I’m not in a mad rush to look for anything else,” he told The Gazette.

“We have the luxury of probably being a little bit reactive which, particularly in the first few months of the season, might be important.

“With 14 or 15 games in that period of time you hope you don’t get a niggle or two, but it’s likely people will miss the odd game.

“If that’s the case you need to be in a position where we can add to the squad if we need to.

“I’m happy with where we are but if other things become available which can strengthen us, and there has been a couple of things over the past week or so, then we have to look at them seriously.

“But it’s about getting the right ones in and not going all-in with our budget and leaving us with nothing to use should we need it later in the season.”

Fylde take on an Aldershot side today that were actually relegated from the National League last season, only to be reprieved following Gateshead’s troubles.

It’s subsequently been a summer of change at the Recreation Ground, with former Braintree Town boss Danny Searle taking the reins.

That, Challinor says, makes the Shots difficult to predict.

“The first bit of the season is always tough, because some teams can be a bit of an unknown quality,” the Fylde boss said.

“From our perspective our first three games are Aldershot, who have got a new managaer and a lot of things have changed, we play Chorley who are a new team into the division and Ebbsfleet, who had their problems and a whole lot of changes from last season.

“Once a few weeks have gone you have the opportunity to see each team and see what they’re about and you go into the games more prepared than you would be earlier on.

“But Danny has come in as the new manager at Aldershot after his short spell at Braintree, where he enjoyed a little bit of success in terms of results although he couldn’t stop them getting relegated.

“He has changed the squad quite significantly and I’m sure from their perspective as a club there will be renewed optimism.”