AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has strong words for leading light Danny Rowe

Dave Challinor says AFC Fylde talisman Danny Rowe has got to be more of a team player when things aren’t going his way.

Rowe and his Fylde team-mates endured a frustrating night in front of goal on Tuesday, when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chorley at Mill Farm.

Yesterday marked the fifth anniversary of Rowe’s arrival at the club, and during that time the forward has bagged an impressive 182 goals in 262 games.

But Challinor insists there are still things the 29-year-old can improve on.

“He’s done okay but I thought his decision- making was poor, which I told him,” Challinor said of Rowe’s display in Tuesday’s derby.

“What Rowey tends to do when he doesn’t get opportunities is think he’s going to go and win the game himself.

“He’s trying to have shots from 40 yards and trying to take lots of people on when you have to move the ball quicker.

“That’s one of the bad points about him, if there are any, but at the top end of the pitch we’re still a work in progress.

“We’re going to come up against challenges, especially at home where teams will work hard to defend. We’re going to have to break them down.

“We’re going to have to be better in wide areas and better in terms of creating chances.

“We need to get better. We need to keep working at it and undoubtedly we’ll improve.”

Fylde are in action at Mill Farm again tomorrow, when they welcome an Ebbsfleet United side that have lost their opening two fixtures and conceded seven goals in the process.

Fylde have four points from two games, having won last Saturday’s opener at Aldershot Town 2-1 with goals by Neill Byrne and Rowe, and Challinor is satisfied with their start so far.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a lot we have to put right,” he added.

“You would say that winning your home games and drawing your away games is how you win a title.

“We haven’t done that but we haven’t lost either and we’ve kept a clean sheet, which is a big positive.

“It became frustrating against Chorley but what we do know is that we can learn from it.”

Fylde play eight league games before the end of August and the hectic start continues on Tuesday at Hartlepool United, another club who are yet to pick up their first point.