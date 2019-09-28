AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor backs new signing Tyler Forbes to impress ahead of Notts County trip

Dave Challinor says there’s plenty more to come from AFC Fylde’s latest recruit, Tyler Forbes.

The full-back finally made his Fylde debut on Tuesday night after his move to Mill Farm took almost two weeks to receive international clearance.

The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes as the Coasters – who travel to Notts County today – made it two wins from two with a 3-2 victory against Wrexham.

“He did okay, but he looked a little bit cautious,” Challinor said.

“I understand that because, even though he’s trained with us, that’s the first real action he’s had in terms of a game for quite some time.

“But as is the case with anyone who comes into the team, he can only get better and he’s got to make sure that’s the case.

“He will improve and learn where we want him in certain areas.

“Fitness-wise, you would have to ask him, but he seemed a little bit cautious in terms of getting himself through the game and seeing where he was at with it being his first 90 minutes for a while.

“But he will be an important addition for us and he will allow us to play in a different way.

“If he’s going to play at full-back then he’s certainly going to be an attacking one for us.

“But there were lots and lots of positives and we will take them into Saturday now.”

Fylde will make the trip to Meadow Lane this afternoon, buoyed by their first back-to-back victories of the campaign.

The 3-1 win against Eastleigh and the midweek triumph against Wrexham lifted Challinor’s men out of the bottom four and up to 15th in the table.

Fylde will be looking to cut their three-point gap to the play-offs when they take on a Notts County side relegated into the National League at the end of last season.

Neal Ardley’s men presently find themselves 11th after 13 games.