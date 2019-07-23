AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor adds two players to his squad

AFC Fylde have made a double swoop with the signings of goalkeeper James Montgomery and utility player James Craigen.

The duo became the Coasters’ eighth and ninth signings of the summer so far, following on from a raft of new arrivals in May.

Montgomery joins the Coasters from Forest Green Rovers, a year after making the move from Gateshead.

The 25-year-old made 25 appearances for Rovers in all competitions last year.

Coasters boss Dave Challinor is pleased to have landed his man and admited he’s been a fan of Montgomery for a while.

“He’s been one on our list for three years really, but once someone moves up into the Football League, you know it will be tough to pull it off,” said Challinor.

“Ultimately we needed to replace one very good keeper with another very good keeper – and we’ve done that.”

For his part, Craigen moves to Mill Farm following his departure from Dunfermline, for whom he made 48 appearances in his time at the club.

The 28-year-old’s experience in Scottish football started at Partick Thistle, where he made 65 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, before moves to Raith Rovers and Falkirk.

His signature comes at the end of a trial whith the club, which has seen him feature in all of their pre-season fixtures.

“James is one who has been off the radar a little bit up in Scotland, but being from Preston originally, he wanted to get back down here,” said Challinor.

“His big thing for us is his versatility.

“Although he can play as a holding midfielder, he played as a full-back last year, and that gives us great options.”