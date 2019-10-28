AFC Fylde appoint former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley as manager

AFC Fylde have appointed Jim Bentley as manager on a -----year-deal, with assistant Ken Mckenna also joining him at Mill Farm.

Morecambe announced Bentley's resignation earlier this morning, ending a 17-year association with the club, paving the way for the move to the Fylde Coast.

Bentley comes in replacing another long-standing boss, with Dave Challinor sacked after spending almost eight years with the Coasters and the new boss was even mentioned in the statement announcing Challinor's departure.

Fylde currently sit 19th in the National League, just three points above the relegation zone having been beaten play off finalists last season, whilst Morecambe are at the foot of the League Two table.

Caretaker pair John Hills and Brett Ormerod will no longer be needed by Fylde, having been in charge for wins over Peterborough Sports and Boreham Wood.

The move presents a different opportunity for Bentley; who will likely have more financial resources and a better infrastructure at his disposal.

The 43-year-old played almost 300 times for the Shrimps, joining in 2002 and led his side to the football league.

Upon his departure his departure from Morecambe, the club statement said: “He has been an amazing servant for us as player, captain and manager and has deservedly gained a fantastic reputation throughout the game for what he has achieved with the club.

"We cannot thank him enough for his contribution to the club over the years and it goes without saying he will always be welcome at the Globe Arena."