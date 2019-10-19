AFC Fylde 6 Peterborough Sports 1: Danny Rowe’s hat-trick ensures Coasters’ FA Cup progress

AFC Fylde booked their place in the FA Cup first round as a Danny Rowe hat-trick helped them to a 6-1 win against Peterborough Sports.

The first half saw Fylde start with intent, Rowe breaking the deadlock on 27 minutes when Matty Kosylo’s cutback fell to him on the edge of the 18-yard box.

The Coasters had plenty of chances to increase their lead in the first half, none more so than when Nick Haughton struck the post from just outside the box.

Jordan Williams was also played through, one-on-one, but could not find a way past keeper Lewis Moat.

With one goal under his belt, it looked as if Rowe would score again before half-time when he was played through by Haughton.

Much like Williams’ chance, Rowe seemed to have all the time in the world to score but he managed to fire at Moat from close range.

With the game finely balanced at the interval, the Turbines would have had hopes of a second-half comeback but it wasn’t to be as the Coasters took it up a gear.

On 57 minutes, Kosylo cut in from the left-hand side to curl a beautiful effort past Moat and, 10 minutes later, the Coasters had a third when Rowe turned home Kosylo’s cross.

His hat-trick came moments later when he rounded the keeper and slotted home following good pressure from Luke Burke.

Haughton was next in on the act on 82 minutes when he fired home from an acute angle after some delicate footwork.

Although the game was now well out of reach for the visitors, they – and their fans – did have something to celebrate when Dion Sembie-Ferris notched a consolation in injury time.

That joy was shortlived as Dan Bradley thundered home a volley from outside the box to cap off a brilliant afternoon for the Coasters.

They now head into the first round draw on Monday as ball number 61 and will be eyeing teams including Blackpool and Fleetwood Town.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Byrne, Whitmore, Kosylo (Bradley 75), Croasdale, Rowe, Philliskirk (Craigen 83), Williams (Yeates 75), Burke, Taylor, Haughton. Subs not used: Lavercombe, Jameson, Forbes, Green.

Peterborough Sports: Moat, Griffiths (Toseland 89), Bucciero, Malone, R Jones, Lawlor, Ferris, Stevenson, M Jones (Sani 66), McCammon, Johnson (Vieira 53). Subs not used: E Jones Curtis, Willock, Moreman.