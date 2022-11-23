Luke Conlan broke the deadlock before half-time on Tuesday and then added a second, with Danny Whitehead also on target and Siya Ligendza smashing his first league goal.

Murray made four changes to the side that defeated Colne in the FA Trophy as Alex Whitmore, Curtis Weston, Nick Haughton and Connor Barrett returned.

Goal celebrations for AFC Fylde in the 4-1 victory over Boston United Picture: AFC FYLDE

Fylde's first chance came when Haughton was fouled by Pollock, having linked up well with Whitehead, but fired the free-kick inches wide.

Whitmore's header from Haughton's outswinging corner was cleared off the line, then Conlan shot tamely into the gloves of keeper Sam Long from Weston's cut-back.

The hosts made the breakthrough 10 minutes before half-time. Whitehead worked space to swing a terrific cross in for the unmarked Conlan to score at the second attempt, after his header was saved well by Long.

The keeper was out quickly to deny Ligendza at the start of the second half but couldn't prevent Fylde doubling their lead on 59 minutes, when Haughton's shot was deflected into the path of Whithead and he slotted home from close-range.

Boston pulled one back five minutes later, when Jordan Crawford picked out McLintock for a first-time finish at the back post.

Haughton cut inside only to see his ferocious effort saved at full-stretch by Long as the ball curled towards the top corner.

Conlan made it 3-1 on 73 minutes, poking the ball home from close range after Whitehead was first to a deflected cross.

The fourth followed 10 minute later, when the post denied Conlan a hat-trick but Ligendza turned in the rebound to reward his tremendous shift.

This was a third straight league defeat for Boston, while the win lifts Fylde to sixth, seven points off the top with three games in hand.

Fylde: Neal, Whitmore, Bird, Conlan, Burke (Obi 86), Barrett (Hatfield 80), Philliskirk, Weston, Whitehead, Haughton (Rowley 86), Ligendza; Subs not used: Cranston, Patten.