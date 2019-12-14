AFC Fylde 1 Curzon Ashton 0: Danny Rowe goal gives the Coasters FA Trophy victory

Danny Rowe got AFC Fylde’s FA Trophy defence off to a perfect start with his first-half goal enough to help the Coasters past Curzon Ashton at Mill Farm.

A sixth clean sheet in eight games provided the foundation for the Coasters, who made a number of changes from the side which played in midweek.

New signing Andy Kellett was on the bench after joining the club on a short-term basis.

The first chance of the afternoon came for the Coasters after great wing play from Matty Kosylo allowed him to set the ball back to James Craigen.

He floated a lovely ball towards Rowe, who peeled off his man well but saw a header go just wide.

Kosylo had plenty of joy on the ball, sending a pass into Nick Haughton, who shot from the edge of the area but Curzon keeper Cameron Mason held firm.

Then, just before the half-hour mark, the Coasters took the lead.

Lewis Montrose found space in the 18-yard box to square a ball across goal to the back post where Rowe was waiting to tap in.

The Coasters were in the mood for more goals as Haughton received the ball on the edge of the area.

He tried to place a left-footed shot into the far corner but his attempt went just wide.

Rowe was also after more goals, and although the angle opened up for him to send a venomous shot towards goal, Mason again got down well to deny him as half-time arrived with the Coasters still one goal in front.

After the break, the Coasters kept the tempo up with Danny Philliskirk doing well to beat the offside trap and pull the ball back to Craigen, whose shot was just over the bar.

Chances continued to come for Jim Bentley’s men as Kosylo twisted and turned but saw his shot hacked away by a defender on the line.

In contrast, Curzon’s opportunities were limited with Alex Whitmore’s sliced clearance their first real threat but Luke Burke was there to clear off the line.

The visitors took confidence from this and perhaps their best chance fell to Isaac Sinclair.

He jinked into space before sending an effort goalwards, forcing Sam Hornby into a smart stop.

Another clearance off the line denied Rowe – and the Coasters – a second goal.

Rowe did well to get his shot away but, at point-blank range, Mason denied him.

It seemed the ball may have crept in, but although Curzon cleared off the line, Fylde saw out the game.

AFC Fylde: Hornby, Jameson, Whitmore, Byrne, Burke, Montrose (Yeates 67), Philliskirk, Craigen, Haughton, Kosylo (Kellett 85), Rowe. Subs not used: Lavercombe, Duxbury, Forbes.

Curzon Ashton: Mason, Halls, Davies, Wroe , Shaw, Evans (Doyle 71), Miller, Calveley (McCann 85), Sinclair (Beckford 80), Jolley, Baillie. Subs not used: Lovell, Thornley.