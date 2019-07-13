AFC Fylde 0 Preston North End 4 - defeat for the Coasters at Mill Farm

AFC Fylde were beaten by Preston North End in their pre-season friendly clash at Mill Farm.

A crowd of more than 2,000 basked in the sunshine in what was a third run-out after the summer break for both sides.

Action from AFC Fylde's clash with Preston

The Coasters were undone by a hat-trick from PNE's Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire, with Billy Bodin getting the other.

They had chances of their own though, Kurt Willoughby and Kyle Jameson going close in the first half while substitute Callum Grogan headed against the post in the second.

A twist in the game was AFC Fylde conceding two penalties only for Preston to miss them both.

They were taken by different penalty takers - Paul Gallagher and Daniel Johnson - and saved by different goalkeepers.

Dan Lavercombe held the first from Gallagher, with Jack Ruddy diving full length to save Johnson's late in the game.

The visitors had an early chance to register on the scoresheet when Bodin was brought down in the box by Jameson, referee David McNamara pointing to the spot.

Gallagher stepped up but put his penalty too close to Lavercombe who dived to save.

Preston only had to wait until the 11th minute to take the lead though, after Maguire's shot caught a slight deflection to take it behind and earn a corner.

Gallagher delivered the corner from the left, Andrew Hughes got up highest to head it down and Maguire spun inside the six-yard box to sweep a shot into the roof of the net.

The Irishman doubled the lead five minutes later, meeting Ben Davies' pass from the back and getting the better of Jameson before beating Lavercombe with a low left-foot shot from just inside the box.

Two chances in quick succession fell the way of Willoughby.

He got on the end of a cross from the left but unmarked at the far post put his header too high, then the former FC United man stretched to meet a centre and volleyed wide.

At the other end a Maguire shot had the sting taken out of it by Jameson's sliding block, the ball looping into the gloves of the keeper

Just past the half hour Jameson volleyed just wide of Connor Ripley's goal after a free-kick to the far post had been headed back across goal.

North End got their third goal six minutes before half-time, Browne's pass finding Bodin on the right-hand side of the box.

Bodin at first tried to cut inside the covering defender on to his left foot but ended up going on the outside and drilling a low right-foot shot across goal into the far bottom corner.

Maguire almost scored again in the 41st minute, his low angled shot from Bodin's pass, fingertipped past the post by Lavercombe.

AFC Fylde came close to reducing the deficit less than a minute into the second half, James Craigen's right-wing cross met by Danny Philliskirk who sent a header straight at Ripley from 10 yards.

On the hour mark Maguire completed his hat-trick, chasing a ball down the right channel into the box and hitting a low shot which clipped off a Fylde boot and ran into the far corner of the net.

That the cue for a mass of substitutions, PNE changing all 10 outfield players and the Coasters their entire XI.

The home side hit the woodwork in the 70th minute, centre-half Grogan getting up highest to meet a corner and send a header against the post.

North End missed their second penalty of the afternoon 11 minutes from time, Tom Barkhuizen having been upended as he collected a pass from Ryan Ledson.

Johnson took it this time but sub keeper Ruddy got across to save at the foot of the post.

In the closing stages, Ripley pulled off a good save to tip Nick Haughton's shot over the bar.

PNE nearly added to their advantage when Josh Harrop's corner was met by Paul Huntington, the defender's header pushed out by Ruddy who then blocked the follow-up from Jordan Storey.

AFC Fylde: Lavercombe, Jameson, Duxbury, Byrne, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Willoughby, Bradley, Yeates, Williams, Craigen.

Subs: Montrose, Phillips, Kosylo, Rowe, Burke, Hemmings, Marveggio, Roberts, Green, Grogan, Robinson, Haughton, Ruddy.

Preston North End: Ripley, Rafferty, Bauer, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Browne, Ginnelly, Maguire, Bodin.

Subs: Rudd, Clarke, Huntingdon, Earl, Leadson, Johsonson, Burke, Harrop, Moult, Stockley, Storey, O’Reilly, Barkhuizen.

Referee: David McNamara (Preston)

Attendance: 2,109