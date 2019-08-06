AFC Fylde 0 Chorley 0: Coasters frustrated in Mill Farm derby

The Coasters couldn’t find a way past neighbours Chorley in a tightly contested and often feisty National League derby at Mill Farm.

Fylde started with the same side which won at Aldershot and Saturday's matchwinner Danny Rowe had the first chance, heading just wide from Mark Yeates’ searching ball.

Chorley also looked to find openings and to break forward quickly, with Marcus Carver and Chris Holdroyd leading the line.

Luke Burke was again lively for Fylde, combining well with Dan Bradley to cause problems out wide.

Chorley’s first real effort came when Courtney Meppen-Walter's 30-yard free-kick was palmed to safety by keeper James Montgomery, who eventually cleared.

Montgomery was soon called into action again, when an awkward shot from Adam Blakeman almost caught him unawares.

The Chorley defender lost his footing and improvised a lobbed effort which the back-pedalling keeper cleared.

The Coasters immediately attacked themselves, Scott Duxbury driving on to send a fantastic ball into the box which neither Bradley nor Kurt Willoughby could capitalise on.

Duxbury and Willoughby combined effectively on the half-hour, the striker doing well to latch on to Duxbury's defence-splitting ball only to bend a low shot agonisingly wide of the right post.

Injury forced the Coasters into a change shortly after half-time, when captain Neill Byrne was replaced by debutant Kyle Jameson, who soon settled in alongside Alex Whitmore in central defence.

With swirling winds affecting both sides, chances started to come as Bradley pounced on Yeates' free-kick but steered the ball just wide.

Sub Jameson found himself at the centre of the game’s first big refereeing decision as he was booked for a strong challenge on Elliot Newby.

The game opened up after this, with both sides looking to find the winner as Teague headed wide from a Chorley corner.

A double substitution, bringing on Nick Haughton and Danny Philliskirk, was Dave Challinor’s final throw of the dice, while Chorley introduced former Burnley player Ntumba Massanka to stretch the Fylde defence.

But it was Louis Dodds who perhaps went closest for Chorley, rifling a shot just wide after the ball landed at his feet from a cleared corner.

Haughton had the game’s last chance but his scuffed effort didn't trouble keeper Joe Anyon, whose Chorley side were good value for this second successive goalless draw following promotion.

Frustrated Challinor said: “We started well but lacked quality in the final third and our decision-making allowed them to get back in the game.

"We created really good situations and had nearly 20 attempts on goal, but we probably only had one on target which sums up the evening for us really.

“We got a clean sheet, which was great, but ultimately it goes without saying we need to be better in the final third.”

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Burke (Philliskirk 78), Duxbury, Byrne (Jameson 49), Whitmore, Craigen, Croasdale, Bradley (Haughton 78), Yeates, Rowe, Willoughby; subs not used: Kosylo, Williams

Chorley: Anyon, Challoner, Blakeman, Baines, Teague, Meppen-Walters (Ross 63), A Newby (Dodds 82), O’Keefe, Carver, E Newby, Holroyd (Masuanka 70); subs not used: Cottrell, Hooper.

Referee: David Richardson

Attendance: 2,443