AFC Fylde 0 Barrow 1: Quigley strikes again to drop Coasters into relegation zone

Scott Quigley’s second-half strike sent the Coasters into the bottom four as the National League leaders made it four points from their two festive fixtures against Fylde.

Jim Bentley made three changes to the side that lost to Stockport County on Saturday, with club captain Lewis Montrose returning to the side in the heart of midfield.

The first half was an even affair, with the first real chance falling the way of former Barrow forward Jordan Williams.

Williams rushed his effort ,though, and sent the ball flying over the bar from inside the penalty area, giving the Bluebirds a big let-off.

Both sides had to work hard to create chances, with John Rooney firing a 25-yard free-kick narrowly over Sam Hornby’s bar.

Kyle Jameson looked to forge an opportunity for Danny Rowe with the half coming to its conclusion, but the Fylde number nine couldn’t get to the excellently threaded through-ball and keeper Joel Dixon was there to collect.

With the teams well matched, it was a mistake that ultimately that allowed Barrow to get their noses in front six minutes into the second half.

Montrose looked to play a pass back to Coasters keeper Sam Hornby but did so without paying attention to Barrow’s top goalscorer Quigley.

Quigley, the Cumbrians’ scorer in their Boxing Day draw with Fylde, took one touch before curling the ball into the left side of Hornby’s goal, sending the travelling Barrow fans into raptures.

Barrow very nearly added a quick second through Olly Dyson, with the Coasters looking vulnerable at the back.

His effort deflected off of a defender and bounced off a post, enabling Fylde to clear their lines and take stock.

The Coasters responded with a triple substitution on the hour mark, as Nick Haughton, Kurt Willoughby and Matty Kosylo came on to make an impact.

The trio certainly looked the most likely to bring the Coasters level, with Willoughby flashing a header wide before Kosylo was brought down on the edge of the box.

Haughton stepped up and it looked to everyone in the ground as if he had equalised, though his effort crept agonisingly wide of the top corner.

Six minutes of added time followed, and although Fylde huffed and puffed their frustration ultimately told.

Substitute Kosylo saw red for an off-the-ball incident that an assistant referee spotted, bringing Fylde’s disappointing afternoon to a close.

Fylde: Hornby, Jameson, Byrne, Whitmore, B urke, Montrose (Willoughby 63), Croasdale, Philliskirk, Bradley (Kosylo 63), Williams, Rowe (Haughton 63); subs not used: Lavercombe, Craigen

Barrow: Dixon, Hird, Platt, Taylor, Barry, Brown, White (Hardcastle 70), Rooney, Kay, Dyson (Angus 70), Quigley (Harrison 88); Subs not used: Hindle, Penfold

Referee: Simon Mather

Attendance: 2,409