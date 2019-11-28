AFC Darwen 2 AFC Blackpool 1: Mechs aim to bounce back in Cumbria after midweek setback

AFC Blackpool visit Holker Old Boys in North West Counties League first division north on Saturday, seeking to bounce back from Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at AFC Darwen.

Manager Martin Baird named a strong side for a match played in driving rain at Darwen’s WEC Anchor Stadium, with Jamie Milligan among the substitutes alongside Ryan Charnley, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Mechs were looking to build on their weekend win over Shelley and had the better of the chances in a goalless first half,

However, they could not break through, despite hitting both posts and the crossbar.

The struggling Darwen side took a shock lead from the penalty spot after 58 minutes, when Alex Cameron dived the right way but couldn’t stop Ryan Steele’s effort.

Blackpool found themselves battling for an equaliser in a game which should have been all over by half-time.

Mark Buchan evened the scoreline up with a strike from inside the Darwen box on 83 minutes, though Darwen regained the lead within 60 seconds.

David Hamilton had several attempts on the Blackpool goal before beating Cameron for the winner.

Mechs remain in sixth place will have another chance to climb above Holker when the teams meet in Cumbria on Saturday

Squires Gate, who are just three points off the bottom in the premier division, visit mid-table Northwich Victoria on Saturday.