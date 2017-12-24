Non-league round-up: Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool

Gary Pett equalised twice to earn Squires Gate a home draw with Winsford United in the Hallmark Security League premier division.

It was 1-1 at half-time at the Brian Addison Stadium after Pett scored eight minutes before the break to cancel out a strike by Michael Koral on 16 minutes.

William Forster restored the visitors’ lead on 57 minutes only for Pett, a hat-trick hero last time out in the 6-4 win over Barnton, to rescue Gate again on 74 minutes.

Gate remain 13th in the premier division going into the Boxing Day match at Burscough.

AFC Blackpool are up to fourth in the first division after their 3-1 victory at Chadderton.

An own goal on 32 minutes broke the deadlock and Martin Baird’s strike seven minutes later doubled Blackpool’s lead by half-time in their first match of December.

The second own goal of the game gave the home side hope 10 minutes after the restart only for Conah Bishop’s strike two minutes from time to seal AFC Blackpool’s win.

It sets up Dave Worthington’s high-flying side up nicely for a Boxing Day thriller at home to second-placed Litherland REMYCA.