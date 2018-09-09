Match report: Wythenshawe Town 2 AFC Blackpool 3

AFC followed their FA Vase victory with another three-goal knockout win to progress to the second round of the Hallmark Security League's First Division Cup.

Wythenshawe Town 2

AFC Blackpool 3

Away to first division south club Wythenshawe, AFC went close after only two minutes, when striker Connor Finlayson's close-range effort was saved by Ben Daniels after a cross was cleared off the line.

The hosts had chances themselves but Alex Cameron in the AFC goal stood firm, tipping over a Gavin Salmon shot and saving his free-kick.

Blackpool took the lead on 31 minutes, when the Town defence failed to deal with a cross and the ball was headed down for Finlayson to fire home.

Carnan Dawson was causing problems down the left and Ben Duffield had a shot blocked, but AFC were pegged back on 35 minutes as Salmon equalised from close range.

AFC needed only two minutes to regain the lead, Martin Baird beating Daniel Walker before shooting past Daniels.

Both sides had chances before the break, Tom Meachins' powerful header just clearing the AFC bar before Baird shot wide at the other end.

The AFC scorer also had the first chance of a scrappy second period, seeing his shot deflected wide for a corner.

Blackpool looked to have sealed victory 12 minutes from time, when a free-kick just outside the box rebounded off the wall to Dawson and he rifled a shot into the top corner.

The home side refused to surrender, Jake Parker having a shot cleared off the line before Ben Steer made it 3-2 with two minutes left.

AFC lived dangerously in the dying moments as Parker's overhead shot rebounded off a post and Steer hit the bar in added time, but they held on to earn a second-round tie at home to Stockport Town on October 6.

Blackpool: Cameron, Taylor, Thomason, Vaughan, Mottram, Pickering, Baird, Hall, Duffield, Finlayson, Dawson; subs: Bishop, Betteridge, Betteridge, Bradley, Penn, Broadstock.