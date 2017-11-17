Match report: Bacup Borough 1 AFC Blackpool 2

Bacup won 2-1 at the Mechanics Ground in August, and AFC gained revenge with victory by the same score at the Brian Boys West View Stadium.

ssBacup Borough 1 AFC Blackpool 2

Only four of the starting 11 from that early-season encounter started for AFC last night and the win lifts them to fifth in the Hallmark Security League first division.

Backed by a noisy Fylde coast following on a cold night, Dave Worthington's side had to work hard for a win over hosts who pushed them hard throughout.

AFC got the perfect start as a slip by Bacup keeper Karl Price gifted an opening goal to top scorer Ben Duffield.

Bacup tried hard but could not find their shooting boots and AFC doubled their lead in the 27tth minute, when an inswinging corner was neatly headed home by Billy McKenna.

The home side should have pulled one back before half-time, when a series of shots were blocked by AFC defenders or keeper Callum Kirkland.

Hard as they tried, AFC could not kill the game with a third goal in the second half and Bacup halved the deficit 10 minutes from time through Rico Stuart.

However, they could not force an equaliser and were reduced to 10 men late on.

Blackpool look to consolidate their play-off place at home to Stockport Town on Saturday.

Blackpool: Kirkland, Corbett, Betteridge, Donaghy, Baird, Pickering, Caunce, Fishwick, Duffield, Hargreaves, McKenna; subs: Gregory, Dawson, Preece, Burgoyne, Speight