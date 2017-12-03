Match report: AFC Blackpool 5 Alsager Town 1

AFC Blackpool grabbed an important three points at the Mechanics Ground on Saturday as they came back from 1-0 down to beat Alsager Town 5-1.

Billy McKenna and Conah Bishop grabbed two goals apiece and Ben Duffield also scored.

Going into the game Alsager were five points ahead of AFC in fourth place.

After the midweek disappointment of losing to Holker Old Boys after leading until the final few minutes, it was vital for AFC to get something out of the game.

With their first choice keeper out injured until the New Year, Andy Speight was again back in the AFC net.

He could do nothing, though, about Alsager’s opening goal in the 17th minute.

Kiarno Samms’ cross was met by Michael Lennon, whose shot was kicked out by Speight but the ball rebounded off Lennon and into the net.

Speight was soon in action again to prevent a shot from Samms giving Alsager a two-goal lead after they had opened the brighter.

Two quick goals then turned the game on its head as, in the 36th minute, Ben Fishwick’s shot was parried out by Alsager keeper Matthew Conkie with Bishop pouncing to turn the ball home.

A minute later and it was 2-1 to AFC as Billy McKenna slotted the ball past Conkie to lead at half-time.

Alsager were again dominant early in the second half as they sought an equaliser.

However, the introduction of midfielder Matt Cassidy appeared to swing the game back in AFC’s favour and they capitalised.

Duffield scored AFC’s third in the 60th minute, turning in an inswinging corner, before coming close with a long-range volley.

McKenna did find the net on 65 minutes, collecting Fishwick’s pass before rounding a defender and leaving Conkie stranded with a powerful, low strike.

Five minutes later and it was 5-1 as Bishop collected Danny Pickering’s crossfield pass, beat two men and passed to Duffield.

His shot was deflected out by Conkie but Bishop had followed up and beat a defender to the ball to slot home and ensure three points.

AFC Blackpool: Andy Speight, Alex Caunce, Stephen Betteridge, James Corbett, Martin Baird, Danny Pickering, Conah Bishop, Ben Fishwick, Ben Duffield, Zack Hargreaves, Billy McKenna. Subs: Francis Donaghy, Kit Gregory, Matt Cassidy, Jack Burgoyne.