Match report: AFC Blackpool 2 Stockport Town 1

AFC Blackpool made it nine points in seven days with a 2-1 victory over Stockport Town to enter the play-off places in the North West Counties League First Division.

Three points at Bacup Borough on Thursday had propelled AFC up two places to fifth but manager David Worthington was forced into a number of changes with captain Martin Baird and midfielder Billy McKenna both serving one-match bans.

With the wind in their favour, Stockport dominated much of the first half.

Although Ben Duffield had a shot well saved by Stockport keeper Lewis Fielding, it was the away side doing most of the attacking, with Callum Kirkland in the home goal regularly called into action.

Ben Halfacre struck the AFC woodwork in the 24th minute before the home side finally clawed their way back into the game as the first half ended goalless.

AFC came out strongly in the second half with Fielding saving a free-kick as well as Carnan Dawson’s snapshot.

However, moments later, Duffield slotted home the ball home to put the hosts in front before Danny Pickering’s speculative shot made it 2-0.

Stockport fought hard to get back in the game and were rewarded in the 70th minute when Jamie Hinchcliffe halved the deficit.

AFC had their chances to ease everyone’s nerves and restore their two-goal lead with Duffield going close and then firing inches wide.

After a busy seven days, the next game is Saturday’s trip to Whitchurch Alport.

AFC: Callum Kirkland, Jack Burgoyne, Stephen Betteridge, Alex Caunce, James Corbett, Danny Pickering, Conah Bishop, Ben Fishwick, Ben Duffield, Kit Gregory, Carnan Dawson. Subs: Zack Whitehouse, Matt Cassidy, Kyle Preece, Andy Speight.