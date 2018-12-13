Martin Baird takes charge at AFC Blackpool after manager Dave Worthington resigns

Martin Baird is to take charge of AFC Blackpool for the rest of the season following the resignation of manager Dave Worthington.

Player-coach Baird will take over for the home game against AFC Liverpool in Hallmark Security League first division north on Saturday, with Mark Williams staying on as assistant boss.

After a promising start to the season, the Mechanics have won only one of their last 12 games.

Worthington’s decision came a day after the 3-0 defeat at Chadderton. His side’s recent poor run included an 8-1 humbling by Prestwich Heys and a 3-2 loss to bottom club Atherton LR.

A club statement read: “Worthy took over at the Mechanics in the summer of 2017 together with Mark Williams as his assistant. He had the task of rebuilding the squad after the club had been involved in a relegation battle in 2016-17, only avoiding the drop late on in the season.

“The new management team worked very hard, turning the club round completely, playing attractive football, and maintaining a promotion challenge throughout the 2017-18 season.

“We only just missed out on the top six, and a place in the promotion play-offs, in the final week of the season. It was a creditable and entertaining first season in charge, rounded off with a resounding 9-2 victory over Oswestry Town on the last day.

“In the summer of 2018 a number of players departed, although the nucleus of the squad remained, while some promising youngsters were also brought in.

“After a decent start to the 2018-19 season, results have not gone our way since early November, and we have slipped to 14th in the table.

“As a club we would like to offer our thanks to Worthy for all he has done since he came over to the Mechanics and everyone at the club wants to wish him well in the future.

“To maintain some continuity and looking to the future, Martin Baird will remain in charge as manager, together with Mark Williams as his assistant, until the end of the season, with a view to then extending the position.”