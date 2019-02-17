Garstang 0 AFC Blackpool 1: Dan’s the man for the Mechanics

Danny Pickering’s first-half goal was the difference as AFC Blackpool won 1-0 at Garstang.

AFC started as the stronger of the two sides, with the first real sight of goal falling to Ben Duffield, resulting in two quick corners.

An end-to-end game saw Garstang enjoy a spell of possession without capitalising before an AFC break ended with Duffield firing just wide.

The breakthrough finally came on 26 minutes when AFC took the lead as Jamie Milligan’s free-kick was headed home by Pickering from eight yards.

After the goal, Garstang created some good chances with the closest effort being fired wide by Billy McKenna.

AFC saw a big penalty appeal turned down seven minutes before half-time when Jordan Salthouse knocked the ball past a defender, who stuck out a trailing leg.

Leading at half-time, AFC began the second half quickly with another effort off target before they were reduced to 10 men when Jake Darnell picked up a second yellow card.

Garstang made use of the extra man but an excellent run ended with McKenna firing an opportunity sky high.

At the other end, a one-two between Duffield and Tom Preston saw the former pull his shot wide.

AFC keeper Alex Cameron made some fine saves while Stephen Betteridge repeatedly cleared the ball as they held on for the final whistle.