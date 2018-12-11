Chadderton 3 AFC Blackpool 0: Fifth straight defeat for AFC

AFC are starting to look over their shoulders in Hallmark Security League first division north after this fifth successive defeat.

The Oldham club broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time and added two more goals in the second half to climb two places to 15th, just one place and two points behind Blackpool, though they have played two matches more.

Chadderton had the better of the first half but Blackpool had a good chance five minutes before the interval, when Conah Bishop’s curling effort was saved by home keeper Jordan Hadlow.

The hosts took the lead with the final kick of the half, Omar Camara going through on goal to slot past Alex Cameron.

AFC striker Ben Duffield was unlucky when his well-struck shot rebounded off a pot on 62 minutes but Ryan Shenton doubled Chadderton’s lead three minutes later, tapping home after Cameron had blocked Camara’s shot.

Camara did grab his second on 72 minutes, his low finish ensuring that Blackpool drop a place to 14th.

AFC now embark on an important run of three successive home games against AFC Liverpool on Saturday.