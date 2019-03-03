Carlisle City 1 AFC Blackpool 2: Great response to eight-goal shocker

AFC Blackpool bounced back in style from their 8-2 thrashing by Lower Breck to win at top-six Carlisle.

It looked like being another long afternoon for AFC in Hallmark Security League as they fell behind after only five minutes, Robert McCarney getting on the end of a free-kick floated in from the left.

But Blackpool steadied their ship and got a foothold, though they still trailed at the interval.

The visitors had a chance to equalise early in the second half, when Conah Bishop shot wide, but they got on level terms in the 59th minute, when Ben Duffield exchanged passes with Danny Morris before firing home.

And Blackpool’s efforts were rewarded with a winner, scored in bizarre style five minutes from time.

A throw from the right was headed goalwards by Duffield, causing an almighty mix-up between keeper and defender as the ball crossed the line for an own goal.

Blackpool climbed a spot to 13th in first division north but are not scheduled to play again until Tuesday 19.