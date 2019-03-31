Blackpool non-league action: West Didsbury and Chorlton 1 Squires Gate 2; St Helens Town 3 AFC Blackpool 2

Riccardo Egidi has been in unstoppable goalscoring form for Squires Gate in the Hallmark Security League lately but he turned provider in the 2-1 win at West Didsbury and Chorlton.

The striker set up both goals as Gate followed their midweek draw against 1874 Northwich with victory over the second-bottom club in the premier division.

Egidi’s run and cross set up the opening goal for midfielder James Boyd before the match was a minute old.

Gate’s four changes to their starting line-up worked well as Egidi then teed up strike partner Ric Seear to double the lead on 35 minutes.

West applied plenty of pressure but Gate contained them well, though they were grateful for Adam Sumner’s clearance after the home side struck a post.

The hosts did pull one back through Ezequiel Miranda in stoppage time but there was no denying Gate, who climb to seventh spot with five games left. They are only three points behind fourth-placed Runcorn Town with a game in hand.

Gate: Povey, Mullen, Sumner, Turner, Davis, Rossall, Ing, Charnley, Seear, Egidi, Boyd; subs: Pett, Gray, Burgess.

AFC Blackpool played their first Saturday fixture for three weeks and lost 3-2 at St Helens Town, despite Ryan White giving them the lead after only four minutes.

Liam Diggle levelled for Town after 18 minutes and that is how it remained until half-time.

But Jesse Robinson grabbed Saints’ second four minutes after the restart and Neil Weaver sealed the victory four minutes form the end.

Cameron Gourley pulled one back in stoppage time for Blackpool, who remain 13th in first division north with five to play.

Blackpool: Cameron, Donaghy, Betteridge, Maddox, Gourley, Pickering, Preston, Milligan, Duffield, Morris, White; subs: Bishop, Salthouse, Vaughan, Caunce.