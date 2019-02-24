AFC Blackpool 2 Lower Breck 8: First defeat of year humiliates Mechanics

AFC’s unbeaten start to 2019 came to a crashing halt with an 8-2 home defeat by Lower Breck.

It looked like being even more embarrassing for the hosts as the Liverpool side made it 8-0 with more than 20 minutes remaining, though the final two goals went Blackpool’s way.

Jay Colbeck’s early penalty was all that separated the sides until the 26th minute, but after Breck Swatto headed the second AFC were blitzed.

Lower Breck scored four in each half as man of the match Colbeck scored his second penalty just before the break and completed his hat-trick two minutes after the restart.

That excellent strike into the top corner was overshadowed by the goal of the game from Tom Kinsella, a 40-yarder which flew in off the bar.

Headers from Fran Donaghy on 78 minutes and Ben Duffield on 84 were little consolation. Lower Breck remain third in Hallmark Security League first division north and AFC 13th after a day to forget.

Blackpool: Macdonald, Donaghy, Betteridge, Vaughan, Gourley, Pickering, McLean, Milligan, Duffield, Preston, Bishop