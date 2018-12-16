AFC Blackpool 0 AFC Liverpool 2: Baird’s first game ends in defeat

AFC Blackpool lost 2-0 to AFC Liverpool on Saturday in Martin Baird’s first game in charge.

Despite only having two days to prepare for the game, Baird still managed to bring in two new players; centre-back Jake Darnell, who started the match, and midfielder Simon Williams, who came off the bench.

The game also saw the return of defender Ryan Vaughan as Baird was able to name a fairly experienced starting XI.

It was a credit to both sides that they put on a performance as the heavy rain, strong wind– and even lightning – lasted the full 90 minutes.

Playing into the wind in the first half, the Mechanics made a decent start and had the first real chance in the 20th minute as Callum Gellatly just failed to connect with a cross.

Four minutes later and Mike Hall’s 30-yard free-kick was turned around the post for a corner by Lee Carr.

AFC Liverpool, however, took the lead as half-time approached with Andrew Lewis turning home Ben Lightfoot’s through ball.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, the home side went in search of an equaliser.

As the weather worsened, the score still remained 1-0 before the Merseysiders scored their second with a minute left as Andrew Lyons curled the ball around Alex Cameron.

AFC are back in action on Saturday as they host Ashton Town (3pm).

AFC Blackpool: Cameron, Betteridge, Caunce, Darnell, Hall, Bishop, Fishwick, Gellatly, Pickering, Vaughan, Duffield. Subs: Donaghy, Williams, Bradley.