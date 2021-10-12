AFC Blackpool spring major surprise by reaching first round of FA Youth Cup for the first time in club's history

The Mechanics beat West Didsbury and Chorlton 2-0 last night in their third and final qualifying tie.

Jake Marshall got them up and running from the penalty spot, before Kyle White put the game to bed scoring off the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Blackpool had already seen off Curzon Ashton and non-league giants Wrexham in their previous two ties to make this stage of the competition.

They’ll now be hoping to draw an EFL side at home in the first round proper.

“We’ve done it!,” the club posted on social media.

“AFC Blackpool U18’s have seen off Curzon Ashton, Wrexham and now West Didsbury and Chorlton to progress into round one of the FA Youth Cup.

Picture courtesy of AFC Blackpool's Twitter page

“A huge achievement for the club, the players, staff and everyone involved. Onto the next round!”