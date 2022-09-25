AFC Blackpool knocked out of FA Vase

Striker Andrew Hill fired over an early warning shot after two minutes and the visitors took the lead a minute later when a shot from Hill was fumbled by Hall in goal and Ben Ashton tapped the ball home.

AFC’s first chance came through Jacob Gregory who was fed in behind by Josh Winder, but the winger could only find the stand behind the goal from his shot.

The visitors added a second after 26 minutes when the two Hills combined up front. Gareth set the ball to Andy who curled the ball low into the bottom corner.

AFC Blackpool were knocked out of the FA Vase on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair combined again for a third for the visitors. Alex Ralph played the ball to Andy Hill who in turn found Gareth Hill, the striker took the ball around Dan Hall and slotted into the empty net.

Hill could have had a fourth just before the half time whistle when his freekick came back off the crossbar and the visitors got in behind AFC early in the second half when full back Smith crossed to Ralph, who fired over.

It took AFC until the 70th minute to really start looking a threat in the game. A corner fell to sub Tarren Moxon at the edge of the box but he could only fire wide.

Mechs’ best chance of the game came in the 85th minute when former AFC player Ryan McLean brought down Jacob Gregory inside the box with an open goal in front of him.

Somehow the referee was the only person inside the ground not to think the challenge warranted a penalty.

Even the Barnoldswick players were left scratching their heads at the decision that could have triggered a late comeback. However, it wasn’t to be as AFC exit the Vase.