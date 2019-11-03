AFC Blackpool 3 Bacup Borough 2: Mechs maintain momentum despite late scare

Blackpool defied a late Bacup fightback to record a second win in five days in North West Counties League first division north.

Martin Baird's side built on their midweek win over league leaders Lower Breck as they cruised into a 3-0 lead before Matthew Bryan hit back with a brace for Borough.

It was Bacup who threatened first on 15 minutes as a powerful shot from outside the box brought a fine save by Alex Cameron in the bottom corner.

Mechs had another scare when a goalmouth scramble saw numerous shots blocked before the hosts took the lead 10 minutes before half-time.

Daniel Penswick's header from Jamie Milligan's pinpoint corner was parried only for Joe Robinson to score with the follow-up.

Bacup continued to look dangerous after the restart but Blackpool doubled their lead in spectacular style on the hour.

A quick free-kick found Milligan, whose terrific effort from the halfway line sailed over the keeper and into the net.

The Mechanics were in control, winning a free-kick just outside the box for a foul by the keeper on Ben Duffield.

Milligan's set-piece was turned away for a corner but Blackpool did not have to wait long for their third goal.

On 65 minutes, another superb Milligan corner was converted by Vaughan at the second attempt.

Bacup refused to lie down and were on the scoresheet six minutes later, when Bryan broke through the defence and slotted past Cameron.

Blackpool had a goal disallowed on 76 minutes, when substitute Mark Buchan was ruled offside on heading home Milligan's cross.

Bryan scored his second on the counter-attack six minutes later to set up a grandstand finish but the Mechanics held on, despite Bacup having two chances to equalise.

Blackpool are ninth in a very tight table which sees only three points separate the sides in third and 12th positions.

Baird said: "We had an objective of where we wanted to be at this stage of the season and we are there, so credit to the boys.

"I am annoyed because the mistakes leading to goals should be sorted and nullified by now but it's something to learn from.

"It's another great win and the boys are buzzing, raring to go again in the Macron Cup game at St Helens Town next Saturday."