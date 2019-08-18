AFC Blackpool 2 AFC Liverpool 0: Mechanics go fourth with back-to-back wins

The Mechanics showed their resilience to complete back-to-back victories in the North West Counties League.

The hosts started positively and went ahead after 13 minutes, when their high-pressure football resulted in a Liverpool defender heading a cross from the right into his own net.

AFC Blackpool gained in confidence and Jamie Thomas’ long-range effort flew just over the bar.

The Mechanics looked strong and organised in defence, with the visitors repeatedly caught offside.

AFC extended their lead six minutes after the break, when Ryan McClean's excellent run and cross from the left resulted in Billy McKenna scoring with a deflected effort.

McClean went close himself, shooting just wide, and Liverpool's first chance of note saw keeper Alex Cameron make a save before the ball was scrambled clear.

It remained 2-0 as Ben Duffield struck a post for Mechs and Liverpool failed to put the ball into an open goal late on.

After this first home win and clean sheet of the season, manager Martin Baird said: "Every credit to the boys. We had three injuries going into the game but we are starting to look resilient and to do the business at both ends."

AFC have moved up to fourth in first division north with seven points from four games going into Tuesday's home clash with Holker Old Boys.