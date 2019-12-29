AFC Blackpool 1 Nelson 5: Second-half goals see the Mechanics well beaten

AFC Blackpool dropped to sixth in the league following a 5-1 defeat at home to Nelson.

The Mechanics had been level with the visitors at half-time after Daniel Pickering’s goal cancelled out Morgan Crowther’s opener.

However, second-half goals from Daniel Fagin, Connor Durrans and a double for Harvey MacAdam saw Nelson take all three points.

AFC Blackpool started the better as Jamie Thomas troubled the goalkeeper with a free-kick and saw another effort go narrowly wide.

It was Nelson who took the lead on 30 minutes when Crowther headed past Alex Cameron.

The Mechanics equalised nine minutes later when Thomas’ free-kick hit the bar and bounced down for Pickering to score.

Nelson re-established their advantage in the 65th minute with Fagin finding the net before Jack Foster went past Cameron a minute later and hit the post.

They then scored a third goal in the 75th minute, MacAdam hitting a free-kick past Cameron.

AFC Blackpool’s Ryan McClean had an effort saved before Nelson netted a fourth on 85 minutes when Durrans scored from a counter-attack.

They got a fifth three minutes later as MacAdam chipped Cameron to complete the scoring.

AFC Blackpool: Cameron, Bishop (Simmons 45), Dawson (Bromley 70), McClean, Donaghy, Pickering, Milligan, Fishwick, Duffield, Thomas, McCaragher (Buchan 65).