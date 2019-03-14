Fleetwood motorbike race ace Ryan Garside heads to Brands Hatch for Thundersport spectacular

A Fleetwood motorbike ace will be going full throttle at Brands Hatch at the end of the month as he takes his racing career to a new level.

Ryan Garside, 27, has won the Ace Of Aintree Steel Frame 600cc and also the Pre-Injection 600cc Championship in each of the last two years riding his Honda CBR600 F3.

And this year he is stepping up to the Thundersport GB Blackbird Corporate Golden Era Steelsport 600cc Championship.

Ryan’s campaign starts on the world-famous Brands Hatch circuit in Kent over the weekend of March 29-31.

He said: “After securing sponsorship for 2019, I aim to win the Thundersport GB Blackbird Corporate Golden Era Steelsport Championship.”

Ryan, who started competing in 2010, works as a motorsport lecturer and programme leader for motorcycle maintenance and repair at Myerscough College.

And the students have been a big help as Ryan prepares for the next stage of his racing career.

“The Myerscough College motorcycle maintenance students have been extremely busy over the winter preparing the bike for its next big challenge as we venture out to new tracks around the UK.

“This is going to be quite the challenge for myself and the students but we are fully prepared to throw everything we have at it.”

The one disappointment is that he is unable to compete with his usual entry number.

Ryan explained: “I would normally run number 51, as it fits into my logo to replace the ‘s’ and ‘i’ in my surname, but I’ve had to settle for number five as 51 has been taken.

“I was beaten to the number but hopefully we won’t be beaten to the chequered flag.”