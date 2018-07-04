Five new faces for World Matchplay darts in Blackpool

Five players will make their BetVictor World Matchplay debuts at Blackpool this month, when Michael van Gerwen will be the top seed for the prestigious event.

The 25th staging of the World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens will be held from July 21-29, in which players compete for The Phil Taylor Trophy, as it has been renamed to honour the 16-time champion following his retirement.

World number one Van Gerwen is aiming to win back the title he claimed in 2015 and 2016. James Wade, the 2007 champion, is the only other former winner in the field, although number two seed Peter Wright, 13 seed Raymond van Barneveld and 16 seed Adrian Lewis have all reached the final.

Lewis’ move back to 16th in the world rankings sets the two-time World champion up for a tasty potential second round tie with Van Gerwen, while Van Barneveld could clash with fourth seed Gary Anderson.

The 16 qualifiers have been finalised following the European Darts Matchplay in Hamburg over the weekend.

Welshman Jonny Clayton and Germany’s Max Hopp secured their World Matchplay debuts following European Tour victories this year, while Jeffrey de Zwaan won his maiden Players Championship title in April.

Another Dutchman, Jermaine Wattimena, and Ireland’s Steve Lennon complete the five new faces among the ProTour qualifiers.

Richard North from Romsey held on to claim the final ProTour Order of Merit place but faced a nervous wait as William O’Connor reached Sunday’s European Darts Matchplay final only to lose out to Van Gerwen.

The BetVictor World Matchplay will be broadcast on Sky Sports each day and tickets can be purchased from the Winter Gardens box-office (0844 8561111) or online at pdc.seetickets.com. The draw is due to be made tomorrow.

Seeds (PDC Order of Merit top 16): 1 Michael van Gerwen, 2. Peter Wright, 3 Rob Cross, 4 Gary Anderson, 5 Daryl Gurney, 6 Mensur Suljovic, 7 Simon Whitlock, 8 Dave Chisnall, 9 Michael Smith, 10 James Wade, 11 Ian White, 12 Gerwyn Price, 13 Raymond van Barneveld, 14 Darren Webster, 15 Kim Huybrechts, 16 Adrian Lewis

ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers: Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Stephen Bunting, Max Hopp, Mervyn King, Jermaine Wattimena ,Steve West, Steve Beaton, Kyle Anderson, James Wilson, John Henderson, Keegan Brown, Jelle Klaasen, Steve Lennon, Jeffrey De Zwaan, Richard North