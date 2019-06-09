England captain Eoin Morgan hails hero Jason Roy

England captain Eoin Morgan hailed Jason Roy as “a luxury” following his brilliant 153 that helped demolish World Cup opponents Bangladesh.

An unexpected setback against Pakistan had raised the stakes for the Cardiff clash, but if there was any lingering tension, Roy’s commanding 121-ball knock blew it away.

England finished on 386 for six, then dismissed Bangladesh for 280 to make it two wins from three ahead of next Friday’s appointment with West Indies in Southampton.

“It’s a luxury,” Morgan said, of the Surrey batsman.

“He just goes on and gets big scores. He scores all the way around the ground, he takes really good bowlers down, he hits good balls for boundaries. He’s great to have in the side.

“One of his biggest strengths at the moment is his temperament.

“It might surprise a lot of people with me saying that, but if you look at the guy as he has matured from a county cricketer into the full-blown international cricketer he is now.

“The temperament he shows at different stages of the innings and how he goes picking off his boundaries, and the areas in which he scores – from the start of his international cricket to right now, I think there is a considerable difference.”

Reflecting on the victory, Roy said: “We wanted to give ourselves the best chance possible.

“We’ve been doing pretty well together over the last couple of years, so we just go out there and get the job done.”

Roy dropped an easy catch during the defeat against Pakistan, costing his team 70 runs, and he added: “We’ve put in an all-round performance and righted our wrongs.

“We didn’t know what the pitch was going to behave like, but we know with this team, no matter what we get in the first 10 overs, batting through the whole 50 we are going to get enough.”

Roy was responsible for five of England’s 14 sixes, including three in a row immediately before his exit, and the only worry for England on a day they dominated was wicketkeeper Jos Buttler not fielding.

Buttler suffered tightness in his hip after hitting a six during a swashbuckling innings of 64, with Jonny Bairstow taking the gloves in his absence.

Morgan said: “He is going to be monitored over the next 48 hours, but at the moment it’s more precautionary rather than not being able to do his job.

“It’s his hip. I am quite confident that it’s not a serious injury.

“There are five days between now and the next game. We’ll use every day as much as we can to get try to get him back on the park. If he is a risk going into the next game, it might not be worth it.”

Bangladesh never threatened to go close in reply, during which both Jofra Archer and Mark Wood touched 95mph, but Shakib-al-Hasan’s classy 121 spared them a rout.

Archer topped and tailed the innings to finish with three for 29, with Wood claiming two and Ben Stokes chipping in with three of his own.

On Archer and Wood, Morgan added: “It’s unbelievable. Probably the slow nature of the pitch made it more difficult to play. Shorter balls didn’t fly through.

“On a quick-natured pitch it’s easier to play or get out the way of. It follows you when it’s slower, so today it was ideal.”