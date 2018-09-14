What to expect from Lancashire’s T20 Blast Finals Day

With Lancashire in action at the T20 Blast Finals Day on Saturday, we have compiled a spectators’ guide analysis that provides a key insight into what a record attendance can expect at Edgbaston.

Bookmaker bwin has analysed every T20 Finals Day and performance to discover the importance of the powerplay and the final five overs from both a batsman and bowler’s perspective, as well as the significance of league meetings between the sides and the history of North/South division success.

What to expect at Edgbaston

Lancashire Lightning take on Worcestershire Rapids at 11.30am, with the winners going on the face the victors of the Sussex Sharks v Somerset semi-final (2.30pm). The final starts at 6.45pm.

What should fans expect?

The average winning team at Edgbaston gets 158 runs from their 20 overs

The average Edgbaston T20 Finals Day has 28 4’s and eight 6’s – that’s 160 runs from boundaries alone

Lancs take on Worcestershire Rapids

82% of matches see at least one player notch a half-century

Who do the stats say will win the T20 Blast?

Lancashire Lightning to beat Worcestershire Rapids – three of the four previous Northern semi-finals were won by the team to finish lower in the division

Sussex Sharks to beat Somerset – all five of the previous Southern semi-finals were won by the team to finish lower in the division

Lancashire Lightning to beat Sussex Sharks in the final – three of the four previous North vs South semi-finals have been won by the Northern team

The team with the worse head-to-head record reaches the final twice as often – bad omens for Worcestershire and Somerset who won the league meetings

How to bat your way to victory at Edgbaston on T20 Finals Day:

Three-quarters (77%) of teams to score the most runs in the powerplay go on to win the match

Two-thirds (67%) of teams to score at least 50 runs in the powerplay go on to win the match

Three-quarters (77%) of teams to lose a maximum of 1 wicket in the powerplay go on to win the match

7 out of 10 (70%) teams to score 53 runs in the last 5 overs go on to win the match

9 out of 10 (89%) of teams to lose a maximum of one wicket in the last five overs go on to win the match

How to bowl your way to victory at Edgbaston on T20 Finals Day:

Just one in six (18%) teams to score less than 40 runs in the powerplay go on to win the match

Just a third (33%) of teams to lose two-three wickets in the powerplay go on to win the match

Just three out of 10 (29%) teams to score less than 30 runs in the last five overs go on to win the match

Just four out of 10 (44%) of teams to lose two-three wickets in the last five go over to win the match

