Spinner Lester agrees new deal at Old Trafford

Poulton cricketer Toby Lester has signed an extended contract with Lancashire.

He joins another young player Danny Lamb in penning a new deal - it will see the duo playing at Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2018 season.

Lester, who has played for Fylde and Lytham, is a Lancashire academy and scholarship graduate.

He signed his maiden professional contract with Lancashire ahead of the 2016 summer, one which saw him play two County Championship matches, having made his debut in 2015 against Essex.

The left-arm bowler played a significant part in Lancashire Second XI’s Championship title success with 22 wickets from nine appearances, including 5-79 against Derbyshire.

Lester commented: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract with the Red Rose.

“The club has shown great faith in me throughout my development and have been crucial to my progress as a cricketer.

"It’s so exciting to be part of this young and talented squad.”

Lamb, who has been at the club since the age of 13 and who currently plays for Bramhall CC, impressed in Lancashire's pre-season tour taking three wickets in the Emirates T20 Cup before making his List A debut at Trent Bridge in this year's Royal London One-Day Cup where he took two wickets. He then made his T20 debut against Leicestershire Foxes at Liverpool where he took 3/30, whilst also hitting 22 runs.

Lamb has played for both Chorley and Leyland in the Northern League.

Both players are spending their winters in Australia in the lead up to the new season with Lester returning to North Sydney Cricket Club, while Lamb is spending the off-season in Tasmania.

Lamb said: “I’m very pleased to have signed a new contract with Lancashire.

“I’ve loved my first full year on the staff, and now I’ve completed my studies, I can’t wait to contribute more to what will hopefully be a very successful few years for the club.”

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple commented: “It’s great news that Danny and Toby have extended their contracts with the club.

“They are both young and exciting prospects and we’re looking forward to see their development continue over the winter by playing grade cricket in Australia. We hope they’ll both hit the ground running come the start of the 2018 season.”

Wicketkeeper Brooke Guest has signed a summer contract with Lancashire for the 2018 season.