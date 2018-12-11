Player of year Tom Bailey signs new Lancashire contract

Tom Bailey has signed an extended contract with Lancashire County Cricket Club that will see him playing at Emirates Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Bailey, a graduate of Lancashire’s Academy and Scholarship programmes who made his debut against Surrey in 2012, enjoyed a stellar 2018 campaign with the red ball, taking 64 wickets at an average of just 19 and finished the season as the Specsavers County Championship’s leading wicket-taker.

In his 46 First Class matches for the county, the 27-year-old has taken 155 wickets at an average of 26.

Bailey, who played Palace Shield cricket for the Preston club Vernon Carus, was named player of the year at Lancashire’s end-of-season awards and also Championship Player of the Year at the PCA Awards in London.

Bailey said: “I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with the club I have represented my whole career.

“I am extremely grateful to Lancashire for all their help, support and development since I joined the professional set-up. “I have grown up through the club’s system and playing for the Red Rose means everything to me.

“I was delighted with how I performed in last year’s Specsavers County Championship and I’ll be looking to improve on that again next year.

“We share the same ambition to drive the club forwards and challenge for silverware.”

Lancashire Head Coach Glen Chapple, added: “We’re delighted that Tom has committed his future to the club. His performances in last year’s Specsavers County Championship were outstanding and it is important he backs that up in 2019.

“He continues to work hard on his game and has reaped the rewards. We hope he can continue to produce consistent performances for the next three years and beyond for Lancashire.”