Northern League and Palace Shield’s different plans for England’s World Cup quarter-final

Northern League cricket fixtures will go ahead as normal tomorrow – despite the fact that they will clash with the England football team’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

But the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield have given their support to clubs who wish to allow their players and supporters the opportunity to watch the big match.

The Northern League gave careful consideration to permitting matches to get under way earlier in the day, but have announced that wickets will be pitched at the normal time of 1.30pm.

Northern League secretary Chris Lavery said: “All games will be going ahead as normal. We have made that decision.”

However, Palace Shield officials have given their blessing to games starting earlier and up to now three matches in the Palace Shield have been re-scheduled.

Penwortham’s clash against Thornton Cleveleys at Middleforth Green tomorrow will begin at 11.30am, while Longridge and Eccleston’s respective home games against Great Eccleston and South Shore will benefit from a noon start time.

It is believed some games in the Palace Shield’s lower divisions have been re-scheduled to a later date.

Palace Shield secretary Dave Lever said the plan was to allow a longer tea interval which would hopefully coincide with the start of England’s last-eight game, although problems could arise should the match go to extra time and penalties.

“The plan is to get at least the first innings in before the England game starts – and hopefully some of the second innings,” said Lever.

“It all depends on how long the first innings goes on for. If the England game goes to extra time, that’s why it’s important to get some overs of the second innings in.”

Should England continue to progress in the tournament, the Palace Shield may have another decision to make as the Meyler Cup semi-finals are scheduled for a week on Sunday – World Cup final day.

Northern League Division One: Barrow v Blackpool, Fulwood and Broughton v Garstang, Morecambe v Leyland, Netherfield v Fleetwood, Penrith v St Annes, Preston v Chorley.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division: Eccleston v South Shore (12pm start), Kendal v Croston, Lancaster v Torrisholme, Longridge v Great Eccleston (12pm start), Penwortham v Thornton Cleveleys (11.30am start), Vernon Carus v New Longton.