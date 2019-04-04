Norcross Cricket Club prepares for special season of celebration

Norcross Cricket Club is celebrating its centenary season in 2019 and aims to organise events throughout the season, culminating in a centenary dinner in September.

The club invites old players and supporters to contact club secretary Adam Ball for more information at:

adamball2401@gmail.com.

The centenary is a time for looking forward as well as back and next month he club will open its doors to give children aged 5-8 a great first experience of the game through All Stars Cricket.

Voted Amateur Club of the Year 2017 by The Cricketer magazine, Norcross CC runs three senior and three junior teams in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield. The club is fully inclusive and all coaches are qualified, DBS-checked and first aid-trained

The eight-week All Stars Cricket programme runs from Thursday, May 23.

It is designed to introduce children to the game in a fun, safe and inclusive environment, with parents also encouraged to take part.

More than 37,000 children nationwide participated in All Stars Cricket last year and it promises to be bigger and better in 2019. You can find out more and register at

allstarscricket.co.uk.

Each boy or girl who signs up will be sent a cricket ‘back-pack’, complete with bat, ball and everything they need to try the game for the first time.

Adam Ball, Norcross CC’s All Stars Activator, said: “It was so great to see so many new children experience cricket for the first time.

“Families went home after the sessions and practised the skills they had learned each week, using the equipment they received when signing up.

“It brought them closer together and increased their love of the game.

“I can’t wait to get going again in May!”