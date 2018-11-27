No match for Blackpool as Lancashire confirm County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup cricket fixtures for 2019

The Lancashire County Cricket Club fixtures for 2019 announced on Tuesday do not include a match at Blackpool CC.

Although Stanley Park has not staged a County Championship match since 2011, the ground has been chosen for a Royal London One-Day Cup fixture in each of the past four seasons.

All four home group games in next year's one-day competition will be staged at Emirates Old Trafford.

The only outground to have a fixture confirmed is Liverpool, which will stage the Championship match against Leicestershire starting June 3, the first such match at Aigburth for five years.

A venue for the home match against Durham at the end of that month is yet to be confirmed.

Following a two-week pre-season tour to Dubai in March, the Red Rose will start their Championship Division Two campaign away at Lord’s as Glen Chapple’s side take on Middlesex starting on April 11.

Prior to the start of the season, Lancashire take on Loughborough in a three-day fixture from April 5

The Royal London One-Day Cup campaign begins against Worcestershire Rapids on April 17

The first Roses fixture of the summer takes place at Headingley in the Royal London One-Day Cup against Yorkshire on April 21, whilst the knockout stages are scheduled to be played on May 10 and 12, with the final taking place at Lord’s on May 25.

The Specsavers County Championship then resumes after the conclusion of the Royal London One-Day Cup, with consecutive home fixtures at Emirates Old Trafford against Northants and Worcestershire.

Lancashire will play in North Wales for the first time since 2015 when they face Glamorgan at Colwyn Bay in August.

New Lancashire captain Dane Vilas said: “The announcement of the 2019 fixtures brings the season a step closer and we’re all determined to perform consistently next year and win back our position in Division One. That is where this club should be.

“We’ve got a young, hungry group of players in that changing room, and we all want to put last year behind us and concentrate on improving both collectively and individually in all formats of the game in 2019.”

County Championship fixtures

April 11-14 - Middlesex vs Lancashire – Lord’s

May 14-17 - Lancashire vs Northamptonshire – Emirates Old Trafford

May 20-23 - Lancashire vs Worcestershire – Emirates Old Trafford

May 27-30 - Gloucestershire vs Lancashire – TBC

June 3-7 - Lancashire vs Leicestershire – Liverpool

June 10-13 - Worcestershire vs Lancashire – New Road

June 17-20 - Derbyshire vs Lancashire – County Ground, Derby

June 30-July 3 - Lancashire vs Durham – TBC

July 7-10 - Northamptonshire vs Lancashire – Northampton

July 13-16 - Lancashire vs Sussex – Emirates Old Trafford

August 18-21 - Glamorgan vs Lancashire – Colwyn Bay

September 10-13 - Lancashire vs Derbyshire – Emirates Old Trafford

September 16-19 - Lancashire vs Middlesex – Emirates Old Trafford

September 23-26- Leicestershire vs Lancashire – County Ground, Leicester

Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures

April 17 - Lancashire vs Worcestershire – Emirates Old Trafford

April 19 - Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire – Trent Bridge

April 21 - Yorkshire vs Lancashire – Headingley

April 24 - Lancashire vs Northamptonshire – Emirates Old Trafford

April 28 - Lancashire vs Leicestershire – Emirates Old Trafford

April 30 - Durham vs Lancashire – South Northumberland CC

May 2 - Lancashire vs Derbyshire – Emirates Old Trafford

May 4 - Warwickshire vs Lancashire – Edgbaston