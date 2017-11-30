Livingstone takes Lancashire lead role

Liam Livingstone is to replace Steven Croft as captain of Lancashire, the Old Trafford club have announced.

The 24 year-old takes over in 2018 from Croft who has been the Lancashire captain on a permanent basis for the last two years, and also led the team in 2015 to the NatWest T20 Blast title and promotion to division one of the County Championship in Tom Smith’s absence through injury.

Livingstone, who came through the Lancashire academy and first played for the club aged 15, made his professional debut in 2015 before making his first class bow the following season.

In 2017 Livingstone averaged over 50 in first class cricket, scoring 805 runs in the Specsavers County Championship which included a match winning double century against Warwickshire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Livingstone then made his England debut in a NatWest International T20 against South Africa at Taunton in June whilst also stepping in as Lancashire captain during the early part of the 2017 season in Steven Croft’s absence through injury.

Livingstone said, “It is a huge honour to be named Lancashire captain. I feel privileged, humbled, and most of all, hugely excited by this opportunity.

“I thoroughly enjoyed captaining the side for a short period earlier this year and I can’t wait to lead the Red Rose out again.

"The vision for the club is incredibly exciting and we’ve got a very talented group of players in the changing room.

“It’s a very proud day for myself and also my friends and family who have supported me all the way throughout my career. Steven has left the team in a strong position and to follow in the footsteps of some of the great Lancashire captains of the past is a dream come true for me.”

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple commented, “Liam has been seen as a potential leader as he has developed through the Lancashire system.

“He showed maturity in the role, without it affecting his form when he captained the side earlier in the season, and he commands the respect of the dressing room.

“In congratulating Liam on his appointment, I’d like to acknowledge Steven’s leadership as captain since 2015. He has led the side with purpose and character over the last three years and will continue to play a key role as a senior player in the future.”

Croft said: “Being captain of one of the biggest cricket clubs in the world has been amazing. It is something I wanted to continue to do, but I totally respect the decision that has been made.

“Leading the Red Rose out on to the field for over 100 matches is something I have loved doing and will always cherish."