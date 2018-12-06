Lancashire’s Matt Parkinson not fit to face rigours of Big Bash

Lancashire leg spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the Big Bash following further scans on the stress fracture injury to his back.

The leg-spinner was due to join up with Melbourne Stars for the second half of the tournament.

But scans have revealed that despite positive signs of healing, he is not yet ready to return to training and bowling and instead Stars have signed England’s Liam Plunkett.

Twenty-two-year-old Parkinson, who last week extended his contract with the Red Rose until 2021, enjoyed a successful 2018 and was the highest wicket-taker in the One-Day cup, taking 18 wickets, and the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast, with 25.

Parkinson said: “It is of course disappointing to miss out on an opportunity to go and play in the Big Bash.

“All of my focus now must go into my ongoing rehabilitation and recovery to ensure that I am ready for the start of the English domestic season.

“I’m determined to get myself fully fit over the next couple of months and perform consistently for Lancashire in all competitions next year.

“Hopefully the Big Bash is an opportunity that will come around again in the future.”

Parkinson will continue his rehabilitation with further scans and assessment in January.

His absence has allowed the Stars to bring in Plunkett, who has played 13 Tests, 74 one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20s for England, as an international replacement.

The paceman is expected to step in for Sandeep Lamichhane while the leg-spinner is at the Bangladesh Premier League.

List manager Trent Woodhill told the Stars’ official website: “It’s obviously disappointing for Matt that he won’t be able to partake in what would have been his first Big Bash season.

“We’d like to wish Matt a very speedy recovery.

“However, this circumstance provides us with an opportunity and in Plunkett we have an experienced and successful white-ball bowler who has excelled for England and Yorkshire.

“We’re excited about the role he will play for us.”