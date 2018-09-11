Lancashire lose initiative in vital Roses clash

Yorkshire and Lancashire are locked in a tense Roses relegation battle at Headingley, with the hosts enjoying much the better of day two.

Yorkshire and Lancashire are locked in a tense Roses relegation battle at Emerald Headingley, with the hosts enjoying much the better of day two.

Lancashire let a position of strength slip as they chase a first Roses victory in the Specsavers County Championship since winning here in 2011.

They started the day on 105 without loss, replying to 209, but Yorkshire’s departing seamer Jack Brooks claimed 5-66 from 17 overs to restrict them to 252, a lead of 43.

Yorkshire then fell to 27-3 in their second innings before closing on 127-3, a lead of 84. Gary Ballance led the way with 53 not out.

Somerset-bound Brooks had Alex Davies lbw for 87 after Yorkshire were given the perfect start when Ben Coad had Karl Brown caught behind for 43 with the first ball of the day.

Brooks then had Steven Croft superbly caught at second slip by Adam Lyth in his first over before bowling Liam Livingstone.

And when he trapped Dane Vilas lbw for a duck Lancashire were 157-4.

Brooks also removed Davies and Josh Bohannon but Keshav Maharaj clubbed three leg-side sixes in 38 as the visitors passed 250 for a second batting point.

Lancashire enjoyed success with the new ball as Onions had Lyth caught behind between Tom Bailey’s dismissals of Jeet Raval and Harry Brook, but then Ballance and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (42) shared an unbroken stand of 100.