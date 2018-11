Lancashire confirm Vitality Blast and Kia Super League fixtures for 2019

Lancashire County Cricket Club have confirmed fixtures for the Vitality Blast and Kia Super League in 2019, having announced their County Championship and Royal London One Day Cup fixtures earlier on Tuesday.

Lancashire Lightning, who will again be boosted by Australian all-rounder James Faulkner next year, will start their Vitality Blast campaign away to Leicestershire Foxes on July 19, with their first home fixture against Durham Jets two days later. Emirates Old Trafford will stage all seven home games.

Lancashire Thunder aim to build on a promising 2018, which brought five wins out of 10 games in the Kia Super League.

Emirates Old Trafford will host a standalone Super League fixture for the first time on August 20, when Lancashire Thunder take on Loughborough Lightning.

Liverpool CC will host two home fixtures next season and venues for the other two are yet to be confirmed. Blackpool hosted one this year.

Lancashire Lightning’s Vitality Blast Fixtures

19 July - Leicestershire Foxes vs Lancashire Lightning – Grace Road

21 July - Lancashire Lightning vs Durham Jets – Emirates Old Trafford

25 July - Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning – Headingley

26 July - Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire Rapids – Emirates Old Trafford

28 July - Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning – County Ground, Derby

2 August - Durham Jets vs Lancashire Lightning – Emirates Riverside

3 August - Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Old Trafford

9 August - Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Old Trafford

11 August - Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning – Edgbaston

14 August - Northants Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning – County Ground, Northampton

16 August - Lancashire Lightning vs Birmingham Bears – Emirates Old Trafford

25 August - Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning – New Road

26 August - Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons – Emirates Old Trafford

30 August - Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Falcons - Emirates Old Trafford

Lancashire Thunder’s Kia Super League Fixtures

6 August - Lancashire Thunder vs Southern Vipers – Liverpool

8 August - Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Lightning – TBC

10 August - Western Storm vs Lancashire Lightning - Taunton

13 August - Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire Diamonds – Liverpool

15 August - Southern Vipers vs Lancashire Thunder – TBC

18 August - Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm – TBC

20 August - Lancashire Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning – Emirates Old Trafford

23 August - Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder – TBC

25 August - Loughborough Lightning vs Lancashire Thunder – Edgbaston

28 August - Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey Stars – TBC