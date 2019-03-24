Lancashire CCC spinner Matt Parkinson returns from pre-season tour after undergoing surgery

Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson has undergone successful surgery on his jaw in Dubai and will return home early from the club’s pre-season tour.

The spinner was struck in the face off his own bowling by Surrey’s Mark Stoneman at the T10 Festival at the ICC Academy on Thursday.

The 22-year-old went straight to hospital where scans revealed he was fortunate to avoid any facial fractures.

He underwent surgery on Thursday evening with a consultant plastic surgeon to repair a deep laceration to his jaw.

He will return to Emirates Old Trafford where he will continue his rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

The rest of the squad will return to Manchester later this week following a 50-over game and then a two-day fixture both against the UAE at the ICC Academy.