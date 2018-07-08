Lancashire attack leaves Northants in a spin

Lancashire’s spinners set up a comfortable eight-wicket win over Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast North Group match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Liam Livingstone’s outfielders also rediscovered their best form, as the visitors were limited to 123-9 in their 20 overs, a target which Lancashire’s batsmen overhauled with 23 balls to spare.

Alex Davies made 64 not out to record his second consecutive T20 50.

The initial signs were good for Northants, who reached 62-1 off 5.5 overs with Richard Levi unbeaten on 40.

Next ball, however, Jordan Clark clung on to a return catch to remove the South African and begin a spell in which the visitors lost three wickets for six runs.

Josh Cobb and Ricardo Vasconcelos fell to fine catches by Arron Lilley and Keaton Jennings respectively, and none of the other Steelbacks batsmen could dominate anattack monopolised by slow bowlers.

Apart from Levi, five batsmen reached double figures but no-one made more than Seekkuge Prasanna’s 17.

All but seven of the 20 overs were bowled by spinners, with the best analysis being Matt Parkinson’s 2-14 off four overs.

Stephen Parry and Livingstone also bowled their full allocation, returning figures of 2-19 and 2-29 respectively.

Lancashire’s pursuit of their modest target began badly when Livingstone was caught at the wicket off Prasanna for four but Lilley made a sprightly 23 off 14 balls before being caught by Levi off Graeme White.

The remainder of the innings belonged almost exclusively to Davies and Jennings, who steered their side home with an unbroken partnership of 88 in exactly 12 overs.

Davies was in particularly fine form, hitting three successive fours off White and reaching his half-century from 36 balls with half-a-dozen fours and one six.

Jennings supported his partner well by making 28 not out, with the victory Lancashire’s second in three matches.

Northants have now lost all three of their Vitality Blast games.